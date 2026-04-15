<p>While <em>Jailer 2</em> remains one of the most anticipated cinematic events in Indian cinema, the audience was eagerly waiting to see Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth sharing the screen together. News of their collaboration had become the film's most talked-about highlight.</p><p>Now, the planned cameo by Shah Rukh Khan is no longer happening. The <em>Pathaan</em> star has backed out at the last moment due to personal reasons. While the director and Sun Pictures fought hard to keep SRK on board, they were ultimately unsuccessful and had to look out for another option.</p>.Social media erupts after Jatin Sarna confirms Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty’s cameos in 'Jailer 2'.<p>Now, DH Online has learnt that the production has found a replacement in the actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan. Power Star has successfully replaced Shah Rukh Khan and will be seen essaying the role of a police officer.</p><p>Pawan Kalyan has replaced Shah Rukh Khan and has graciously accepted the offer, said a source close to the project.</p>.After Mithun Chakraborty, this Bollywood actress comes on board for Rajinikanth’s 'Jailer 2'.<p>“Yes, King has walked out of the project. He is not more associated. Meanwhile, the makers have found a perfect fix in mega star Pawan Kalyan. He will be making the cameo meant for SRK,” said an insider familiar with the development told DH Online.</p><p>Without wasting time, the team swiftly worked around the stars’ schedules and finalized the last few scenes of the film. Pawan Kalyan allotted four days amidst his political duties. Meanwhile, Thalaivar Rajinikanth, who has completed principal photography, will soon start dubbing for <em>Jailer 2</em>.</p>.Shivarajkumar confirms his role in 'Jailer 2', to return as Narasimha in Rajinikanth's sequel.<p>As one of 2026’s most awaited cinematic events, <em>Jailer 2</em> sees Rajinikanth make a fierce return as Tiger Muthivel Pandian. This time, the stakes are deadlier as he goes on another high-stakes mission alongside returning powerhouses Shivanna, Mohanlal and some surprising faces. All these superstars unite to dismantle the dangerous 'Kalpa' clan, led by Mithun Chakraborty, with SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Hakim Shahjahan and Jatin Sarna playing his children.</p><p>As the film nears its filming, post-production is progressing at a swift pace. Fans of Rajinikanth will soon be treated to new posters and singles as the makers kick off their promotional campaigns to boost the June 12, 2026, release. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie is produced by Sun Pictures with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.</p>