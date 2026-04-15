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Pawan Kalyan joins Rajinikanth’s 'Jailer 2' after Shah Rukh Khan’s exit

Power Star has successfully replaced Shah Rukh Khan and will be seen essaying the role of a police officer.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 12:33 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 12:33 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsPawan KalyanTrendingRajinikanthFilmyzilla

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