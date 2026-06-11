Pawan Kalyan says he wanted to join the Naxalites at 17, but Chiranjeevi stopped him

<p>Actor-politician and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has revealed that he had considered joining the Naxalites at one point in his life.</p><p>He said that if it was not for his brother Chiranjeevi who pushed him to channel his rage into something more constructive, he would have almost joined the Naxalites.</p><p>"I even entertained getting into the Naxalites. At one point in time, when I was in my late teens... I wanted to pick up the gun. That's when my brother pushed me into something more constructive," Pawan Kalyan told ANI.</p><p>Pawan added, "He (Chiranjeevi) said, 'Where is that mad rage coming from?' I said, 'I'm talking about injustice, we should go do this and that.' He was very worried. It lasted from 17 to 21. That's the age you can jump in."</p>.Vizag steel plant accident | Kin of deceased workers to get Rs 1.72 crore compensation, says Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan .<p>Pawan also reflected on the time when he was looking for a direction in life.</p><p>"My mind was exploding with many things. I was going crazy. That's when my brother entered the picture," Pawan said.</p><p>It was Chiranjeevi's hard-hitting questions that made Pawan pause and think twice.</p><p>"He said only one thing: 'If your brother were not Chiranjeevi, if you had responsibilities toward your family, if someone were dependent on you because of your salary and hard work, would you do the same thing?' I could not answer. I didn't have an answer; I kept quiet," he said.</p>.'My husband owes an explanation': Isha Rikhi confirms marriage with Badshah, shares first pic with 'pati dev'.<p><strong>Pawan Kalyan's film career</strong></p><p>Pawan, who made his debut with the Telugu film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi in 1996, was last seen in <em>Ustaad Bhagat Singh.</em></p><p>As per reports, he is also set to feature in an yet-untitled project directed by Surender Reddy.</p>