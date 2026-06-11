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Pawan Kalyan says he wanted to join the Naxalites at 17, but Chiranjeevi stopped him

Actor-politician and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has revealed that he had considered joining the Naxalites at one point in his life.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 15:52 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 15:52 IST
Entertainment NewsPawan KalyanChiranjeeviTrendingTelugu film industryFilmyzilla

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