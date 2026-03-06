<p>Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited Telugu release, <em>Ustaad Bhagat Singh</em>, has been preponed by a week and will now release on March 19. The movie will now clash at the box office with Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em>.</p><p>This strategic movie from the makers comes after the delay in Yash’s <em>Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups</em>. Now, the makers of Pawan Kalyan's film are capitalising on the Ugadi festive week after the sudden vacant slot created by Toxic’s delay. Yash's film has now been pushed to June 4, 2026, due to the ongoing West Asia Conflict. <em>Ustaad Bhagat Singh</em> will now go head-to-head with Ranveer Singh’s <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge </em>on March 19.</p><p>Taking to their social media handles, production house Mythri Movie Makers made the announcement. They wrote, "Our USTAAD arrives a week early to spark Massive celebrations at the box office! #UstaadBhagatSingh GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 19th MARCH, 2026. #UBSOnMarch19th."</p><p>The news of the preponement has delighted Pawan Kalyan fans and cinema lovers.</p>.<p>Said to be an adaptation of the Tamil film <em>Theri</em>, the story of <em>Ustaad Bhagat Singh</em> revolves around a former police officer who goes on a secret mission to protect his daughter from his past enemies. Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the movie also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna and Ashutosh Rana in crucial roles.</p><p>Directed by Harish Shankar, the movie is backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers, are eyeing a small release in the Hindi belts, with their entire focus being in the South, especially the Telugu region.</p>