Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Pawan Kalyan’s 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' preponed to March 19, to clash with 'Dhurandhar 2'

The makers of Pawan Kalyan's film are capitalising on the Ugadi festive week after the sudden vacant slot created by Toxic’s delay.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 10:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 10:47 IST
Entertainment NewsRanveer SinghPawan KalyanTrendingAditya DharFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us