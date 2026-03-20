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'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' movie review: A stylish return tinged with grief

Intended for fans of the original series, the film can stand alone, though some moments can be puzzling.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 13:01 IST
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Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man 
2026
3/5
Director:Tom Harper
Cast:Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan, Rebecca Ferguson
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Published 20 March 2026, 13:01 IST
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