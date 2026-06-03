Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Peddi' advance booking: Ram Charan's film eyes a record-breaking opening weekend

With the craze for the film reaching new heights, experts are predicting a decent opening for the movie in India and overseas.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 07:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 June 2026, 07:05 IST
Entertainment NewsTelugu cinemaram charanTrendingFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us