<p>The wait is almost over for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-charan">Ram Charan </a>fans. His highly anticipated sports drama, <em>Peddi</em>, is officially hitting theatres tomorrow, June 4. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, this high-octane cinematic spectacle is releasing worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. RC fans everywhere are gearing up for a massive weekend at the cinemas.</p><p>Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas alongside Sukumar Writings and IVY Entertainment, <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/kannada-superstar-shiva-rajkumar-predicts-ram-charan-will-win-national-award-for-peddi-4016278">Peddi</a></em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/kannada-superstar-shiva-rajkumar-predicts-ram-charan-will-win-national-award-for-peddi-4016278"> </a>is making waves in the industry, both locally and internationally. With the craze for the film reaching new heights, experts are predicting a decent opening for the movie in India and overseas.</p>.Ram Charan's 'Peddi' scripts history with $100K North America pre-sales in just 4 hours.<p>Meanwhile, the movie's premiere in the USA, scheduled for June 3, has already been making waves and is showing impressive pre-sales figures.</p><p>The movie is witnessing explosive bookings in North America, crossing $784,000 in USA sales with over 530 locations and 28,000+ tickets sold, aiming to cross $1 million in premiere pre-sales. It is one of the fastest-selling Tollywood films.</p><p>While early global tracking numbers look massive on paper, the domestic advance bookings indicate a surprisingly sluggish pace for a Ram Charan project compared to his previous outings.</p>.Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s sports drama ‘Peddi’ set for global release on June 4.<p>According to trade tracker Sacnilk, <em>Peddi</em> has grossed Rs 6.28 crore in India advance bookings for its opening day, excluding blocked seats.</p><p>Globally, the film's advance sales have crossed Rs 15 crore, driven by a strong response in overseas markets, particularly North America.</p><p>While industry insiders expect the film to post historic premiere collections exceeding Rs 18 crore, its pre-release momentum still trails Ram Charan's previous outing, <em>Game Changer</em>. For comparison, <em>Game Changer</em> posted approximately Rs 26 crore in advance bookings before its theatrical debut.</p>.<p>Presented by Mythiri Movie Makers, <em>Peddi</em> stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, alongside Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.</p><p>The film is scheduled to release on June 4, with paid premiere shows planned across the Telugu states and other selected markets on June 3.</p>