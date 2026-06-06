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'Peddi' director Buchi Babu Sana issues unconditional apology over controversial scenes

Issuing an unconditional apology, the national film award maker said that the team has decided to modify the controversial scenes from the film.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 06:09 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 06:09 IST
Entertainment NewsTelugu cinemaram charanJanhvi KapoorTrendingFilmyzilla

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