'Peddi' director Buchi Babu Sana issues unconditional apology over controversial scenes

<p>Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s latest release, <em>Peddi</em>, opened to a phenomenal response at the global box office. The movie scripted history by minting over Rs 135 crore on its opening day. While RC fans and cinema enthusiasts praised Ram Charan’s performance and the movie received great reviews for his powerful portrayal, the film has also sparked intense online criticism.</p><p>Audiences and critics heavily called out the film for the alleged "hypersexualization" and "objectification" of Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyamma, with netizens calling it degrading and a total waste of potential.</p><p>The film continues to attract severe criticism online, with netizens calling Janhvi's presentation degrading and a total waste of potential. Amid the mounting backlash, the <em>Peddi</em> director came forward and addressed the negative feedback.</p>.Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ storms box office past Rs 135 cr worldwide on first day.<p>Issuing an unconditional apology, the national film award maker said that the team has decided to modify the controversial scenes from the film.</p><p>"As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously," the statement read.</p>.<p>Addressing the accusations of misogyny and objectification in the screenplay, the director clarified that it was never their intent to demean any character.</p>.Janhvi Kapoor likes Instragram post about her 'insignificant' role in 'Peddi', it goes missing later.<p>"I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize," he wrote on social media.</p><p>The director concluded his statement by thanking the viewers who shared their views "honestly and sincerely".</p>.<p>With <em>Peddi</em> currently running in theaters globally, the revised version of the film is expected to come to screens shortly.</p><p>Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Boman Irani and Divyendu Sharma in key roles. The massive action entertainer also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu in pivotal roles, with music scored by A.R. Rahman. The movie is produced by Vriddhi Cinemas under producer Venkata Satish Kilaru.</p>