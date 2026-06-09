'Peddi' storms past Rs 300 crore, beats Suriya's 'Karuppu' to become Ram Charan's highest-grossing South Indian film of 2026

<p>Buchi Babu Sana's <em>Peddi</em> starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor is breaking records amid controversy.</p><p>The sports action drama has now entered the Rs 300 crore in just five days of its release. As per the latest data, the film has earned over Rs 315 crore gross worldwide.</p><p>Not only this, but the film has also become the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2026 and the highest-grossing South Indian film of 2026 beating Suriya-Trisha starrer <em>Karuppu, </em>which was released on May 15 and has since earned Rs 304.85 crore worldwide.</p><p>The film is also Ram Charan's highest-grossing solo film.</p><p>Despite the severe backlash over the hypersexualisation and objectification of Janhvi's character, the film has continued its dominance on the global box office.</p>.'Proud of my brother': Allu Arjun praises Ram Charan's 'Peddi' amid backlash over Janhvi Kapoor's controversial scenes.<p>The makers took to social media to announce the new milestone.</p><p>In a post shared via the official handle of the film on X on June 9, the makers announced, "BOX OFFICE CHAMPION #PEDDI continues his dominance #Peddi collects a gross of over 315 CRORES + GROSS WORLDWIDE in 5 days."</p><p>The film has also dethroned Anil Ravipudi’s Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara-starrer <em>Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu </em>(2026)<em>, </em>which earned a lifetime collection of ₹301.49 crore to take the top spot.</p><p>Maruthi’s Prabhas-starrer <em>The Raja Saab</em> has now slithered down to the third place with Rs 208.39 crore.</p>.DH Interview | Ram Charan complemented me on how I approached the role in 'Mirzapur', says Divyenndu.<p>The film has also made its entry into the top highest-grossing films of the year which is dominated by Aditya Dhar's espionage drama <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge </em>with Rs 1813 crore, followed by Border 2 at the second place with a lifetime earnings of Rs 450 crore. The third spot has been secured by <em>Peddi</em>.</p><p>Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, the film stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani.</p><p>The film follows the life of Peddi Pehelwan, who takes on a mission to fight for identity -- not just his own, but that of his entire village.</p>