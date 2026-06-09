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'Peddi' storms past Rs 300 crore, beats Suriya's 'Karuppu' to become Ram Charan's highest-grossing South Indian film of 2026

The sports action drama has now entered the Rs 300 crore in just five days of its release. As per the latest data, the film has earned over Rs 315 crore gross worldwide.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 11:35 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 11:35 IST
Entertainment Newsram charanJanhvi KapoorTrendingTelugu filmsuriyaFilmyzilla

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