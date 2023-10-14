Period story about Thai dubbing troupe shines after tepid start

The film is about dreams and going after them. In one scene, a sea of fans are grieving the loss of actor Mitr Chaibancha, who fell from a helicopter ladder while filming a stunt at 36. Boss and lead dubber of this troupe Manit (Sukollawat) is seen bawling and aching. He idolised Mitr. On a film set, Mitr had once patted Manit and said ‘I look good (on screen) because of your voice’. Mitr’s death fires up Manit to try and save its troupe from folding up.