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'Peter' movie review: Uninspiring tale of chande performers

A group of youngsters practice chande at the local Krishna temple. Soon, internal differences lead to a split, forming two rival teams — one of which is led by Peter.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 01:37 IST
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Peter - Kannada (Theatres)
2/5
Director:Sukesh Shetty
Cast:Raajesh Dhruva, Dr Janvi Rayala, Raviksha Shetty, Raam Nadagoud, Prathima Nayak
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Published 11 April 2026, 01:37 IST
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