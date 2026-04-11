<p class="bodytext">Director Sukesh Shetty centres his narrative on chande, a wooden percussion instrument traditionally played during temple rituals. Set against this vibrant cultural practice in Kasaragod and Madikeri, the story traces the life of Peter, a young man from a humble family.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A group of youngsters practice chande at the local Krishna temple. Soon, internal differences lead to a split, forming two rival teams — one of which is led by Peter. Tensions between the groups escalate. On the day of the ritual, a member of the opposing team is found dead. The blame soon falls on Peter, setting the stage for the conflict that follows.</p>.'Rakkasapuradhol' movie review: Another loud and empty horror flick.<p class="bodytext">Peter’s life, until then, revolved around his close friend Shambhu and his girlfriend Meera. Now, with a murder allegation, the situation forces him to flee the village.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A year later, he returns. He must confront the circumstances he once ran away from. What happened to Shambhu and Meera in his absence? And what became of his chande team? </p>.<p class="bodytext">There are five deaths which unfold across several subplots — a tender love story, an intense account of revenge, and a heart-wrenching motherson relationship.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The narrative, which soon turns predictable, is briefly elevated through Ritvik Muralidhar’s music. The cinematography is nothing to boast about. Prathima Nayak stands out for her performance as an elderly woman grappling with a psychological disorder. Dhruva, Dr Janvi Rayala, and Raviksha Shetty are convincing. </p>.<p class="bodytext">In the end, the film does not fully explore the chande ritual, the very theme it’s based on.</p>