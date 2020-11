There's no denying the fact that 2020 has not been a great year for movie buffs. The shoots of most major films were put on hold amid the Covid-19 pandemic while theatres were closed as part of the nationwide lockdown. Months later, most big movies have resumed shooting while theatres have been allowed to operate with social distancing norms. With things returning to 'normal, here is a look at the major Kannada movies to look forward to in the coming months.