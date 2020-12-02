In Pics | 5 key moments for the Mollywood in 2020
The year 2020 proved to be a pretty eventful one for the Malayalam film industry despite the fact that theatres were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With 2021 almost upon us, here is a look at the five most memorable moments for Mollywood from the past 11 months:
In pics | 5 key moments for the Malayalam film industry in 2020. Credit: IMDb
'Jallikattu' gets Oscars nod | Director Lijo Jose Pellissery’s critically-acclaimed film ‘Jallikattu’ was selected as India’s entry to the Oscars, becoming the third Malayalam movie after ‘Guru’ and the Salim Kumar-starrer ‘Adaminte Makan Abu’ to bag the honour. The film, featuring newcomers in the lead, revolves around what happens when a bull escapes from a slaughterhouse and explores the ‘animalistic’ side of human nature. Credit: IMDb
Box Office roundup | Actor Mammootty impressed fans with his lively performance in 'Shylock', which did well at the Box Office while receiving positive reviews. His ‘arch-rival’ Mohanlal, however, failed to deliver the goods with the underwhelming ‘Big Brother’. Of the younger stars, Dulquer hit the right notes with ‘Varane Avashyamund’. He, however, suffered a setback when his production venture 'Maniyarayile Ashokan' failed to make an impact on Netflix. Credit: IMDb
Covid-19 affects release dates | The Covid-19 pandemic affected the shoot schedules and release dates of several movies. Mohanlal’s ‘Marakkar’and the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer ‘Kurup’ were two high-profile movies that failed to keep their date with the janta. Credit: IMDb
The rise of OTT | The digital medium emerged as an alternative to theatres during the pandemic. Aditi Rao Hydari’s ‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’ was the first major Malayalam movie to opt for a ‘direct to OTT’ premiere. It, however, received mixed reviews. The previously-mentioned 'CU Soon' and the Indrajith-starrer 'Halal Love Story' too released digitally. The Malayalam-dubbed versions of Tamil movies 'Penguin' and ‘Soorarai Pottru’ kept fans hooked. Credit: Amazon Prime Video
Fahadh pan-India ready? | Actor Fahadh Faasil, who gained attention this year with his performance in 'Trance', wooed the pan-India audience with ‘CU Soon’. The Amazon Prime Video-backed ‘lockdown film’ received rave reviews and helped Malayalam cinema scale new heights. The Mahesh Narayanan-directed movie had an impressive cast that included Darshana Rajendran and Roshan Mathew. Credit: Amazon Prime Video
In Pics | 5 key moments for Tollywood in 2020
Written by: Roktim Rajpal
The year 2020 was an eventful one for the Telugu film industry despite the fact that most movies failed to keep their date with the audience due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With 2021 almost upon us, here is a look at five key moments from the past 11 months:
In Pics | 5 key moments for Tollywood in 2020 | Credit: Facebook/AlluArjun
Allu in ‘boss’ mode | Actor Allu Arjun gave strong proof of his star power when the Trivikram Srinivas-directed ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ opened to a thunderous response at the box office, emerging as a blockbuster. The film gained a fair deal of attention at a pan-India level, proving that the ‘Bunny’ mania has no limits. Credit: Facebook/AlluArjun
Rashmika bounces back | Rashmika Mandanna, who suffered a setback when 'Dear Comrade' bombed at the box office, acted alongside Mahesh Babu in the commercially successful ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’, impressing fans with her glamorous new avatar. She went on to score another hit with Nithiin’s ‘Bheeshma’. The back-to-back successes helped the ‘Karnataka Crush’ get her career back on track. Credit: Facebook/RashmikaMandanna
Trouble for VD | Vijay Deverakonda, who became a household name with ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Geetha Govindam’, suffered a setback when the romantic-drama ‘World Famous Lover’ failed to make an impact with audiences while receiving mixed to negative reviews from critics. He, however, remained in the limelight due to his upcoming movie ‘Fighter’, directed by Puri Jagannadh. Credit: DH Photo/PushkarV
The rise of OTT | The release dates of most major movies were pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Nani-starrer ‘V’, which was originally expected to release in theatres during Ugadi, eventually released directly on Amazon Prime Video, adding a new dimension to the ‘OTT revolution’. Anushka Shetty’s ‘Nishabdham’/’Silence’ also released digitally on the same platform. Credit: Amazon Prime Video
Prabhas, Rajamouli in headlines | Prabhas and SS Rajamouli remained the talk of Tollywood despite the fact that they did not have any releases this year. ‘Darling’ signed the pan-India biggie 'Adipurush', featuring him as Lord Ram and completed major portions of 'RadheShyam'. Actors Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan joined the cast of his 21st film, directed by 'Mahanati' director Nag Ashwin. And as for Rajamouli, he remained in the limelight because of his upcoming movie 'Rise Roar Revolt'. Credit: Facebook/Prabhas
In Pics | If you love Bruce Lee, watch these seven films from some great martial artist actors
The legendary Bruce Lee was one of the greatest action stars and martial artists of his time. The icon broke stereotypes with his stellar screen presence, opening new avenues for future generations. On Friday, as fans remember the ace performer on his birth anniversary, here is a look at seven films that you are likely to enjoy if you are a fan of the Enter The Dragon actor’s body of work.
In Pics | If you love Bruce Lee, watch these seven films from some great martial artist actors.
'Fearless' (2006) | Featuring popular actor Jet Li in the lead, the film revolved around the journey of a brave martial artist who challenged Westerners while fighting for Chinese pride. It received rave reviews from critics and opened to a good response at the Hong Kong box office. Credit: IMDb
'The Young Master' (1980) | Jackie Chan, widely regarded as a successor to Bruce Lee, impressed fans with his sincere performance in his second directorial venture ‘The Young Master’. The film hit the right notes, opening to a fantastic response at the Hong Kong box office. ‘Dragon Lord’, which hit the screens a few years later, was planned as its sequel but the makers ultimately decided to release it as a standalone movie. Credit: IMDb
'Ip Man' (2008) | Donnie Yen played the titular role, in the commercially-successful ‘Ip Man’ that revolved around the journey of the iconic Martial Arts grandmaster Yip Man. It received rave reviews from fans of the genre, helping the action star consolidate his standing in the industry. Credit: IMDb
'Yes, Madam!' (1985) | A Hong Kong action film directed by Corey Yuen and produced by Sammo Hung, which established Michelle Yeoh as an action star and launched the female cop subgenre. Cynthia Rothrock provides her able support in this flick. Credit: IMDb
'Chocolate' (2008) | It's the story of an autistic girl with powerful martial art skills who looks to settle her mother's debts by seeking out the ruthless gangs that owe her family money. This is a film that showcases extraordinary fight sequences that boggle the mind. And JeeJa Yanin is incredible as the lead character. Definitely a must-see in the martial arts genre.
'Kickboxer' (1989) | A classic in its own right, the film featured Jean-Claude Van Damme in the lead role and revolved around what happens when a kickboxing champion is defeated in a bout held in Thailand. The film emerged as a runaway hit, establishing JCVD as a force to be reckoned with. Credit: IMDb
'Good Guys Wear Black' (1978) | The well-received movie established Chuck Norris, who had previously played the antagonist in ‘Enter The Dragon’, as a bonafide action star. It had an impressive cast that included Anne Archer, Jim Backlus and James Franciscus. Credit: IMDb
6 upcoming movies that might be game changers for Kollywood
The year 2020 was not a particularly eventful one for the Tamil film industry. The shoots of most major projects were put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in an unprecedented situation. The central government ordered theatres to be closed as part of the lockdown, resulting in no new releases. Months later, theatres have been allowed to open and things appear to be returning to 'normal'. With December almost upon us, here is a look at six major movies that might prove to be game changers for Kollywood in the months to come.
6 upcoming movies that might be game changers for Kollywood
Annaatthe | 'Annaatthe', which is touted to be a gripping rural drama, has been directed by top filmmaker Siva and features Rajinikanth in a 'desi' new avatar. It has a stellar support cast that includes Khushboo, Meena, Nayanthara and 'Mahanati' actor Keerthy Suresh. Credit: PTI Photo
Indian 2 | The Shankar-directed biggie is the sequel to the 1996 classic 'Indian' and revolves around the journey of an aged freedom fighter. It has a stellar cast headlined by Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet. Credit: Twitter/@Shankar
Master | 'Master' has been directed by Lokesh Kaagaraj and marks his first collaboration with mass hero Vijay. It reportedly revolves around the journey of a college professor with a past and features several action scenes. The biggie has an impressive cast that includes Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah and 'Petta' actor Malavika Mohanan. Credit: Twitter/@actorvijay
Valimai | The film, which marks actor Ajith Kumar's second collaboration with 'Nerkonda Paarvai' helmer H Vinoth, is touted to be an action-packed thriller with a massy storyline. It features 'Thala' in a new avatar, which has created a great deal of buzz among fans for a variety of reasons. Credit: Facebook/@actorAjithFC
Cobra | Vikram, who got his career back on track with the Kamal Haasan-backed 'Kadaram Kondan', will be hoping to score another hit with Ajay Gnanamuthu's 'Cobra'. The film, which features the veteran in a new avatar, is touted to be an actioner with quite a few 'never seen before' fight sequences. It marks cricketer Irfan Pathan's acting debut. Credit: Twitter/@arrahman
Jagame Thandhiram | 'Jagame Thandhiram', one of the most talked-about Tamil movies in recent times, marks the first collaboration between maverick filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj and powerhouse performer Dhanush. It features 'D' in the role of a gangster and is likely to be a paisa vasool affair for the target audience. Credit: DH Photo
In Pics | Grammy nominations 2021: Snubs, quirks and twists
The short lists for the 63rd annual Grammy awards that celebrate music's best feature an eclectic mix of pop powerhouses, feisty chart-toppers and little-known underdogs. And, as usual, there was a laundry list of eyebrow-raising snubs and a bunch of straight up oddball nods. Here's a look at a list compiled by AFP on the kookier nominations and head-scratchers in this year's Grammy race:
In Pics | Grammy nominations 2021: Snubs, quirks and twists
BTS creates history | South Korean sensation BTS is one step closer to their dream of winning a Grammy Award as the band has been nominated in the best pop duo/group performance category by the Recording Academy for their chartbuster track 'Dynamite'. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The Weeknd fails to make the cut | The Recording Academy notably sidelined Canadian R&B singer The Weeknd, an artist with three Grammys to his name. Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Nicolas Padovani
Lady Gaga 'relegated' to the pop categories | Gaga was relegated to the pop categories as was Harry Styles, whose trippy pop album 'Fine Line' and its provocative track 'Watermelon Sugar' garnered positive reviews. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Notable snubs | After dropping a widely praised album after a 14-year hiatus and a name change, The Chicks were also ignored, as was Bob Dylan, who this year released his first collection of original music in nearly a decade. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Fiona Apple makes an impact | Fiona Apple -- whose classic 'Criminal' won her Best New Artist in 1997 -- scored three nominations in the rock and alternative categories but was mysteriously dropped from the top fields. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Kanye West springs a surprise | A little less than a month after his chaotic presidential bid ended, Kanye West notched a 2021 Grammy nomination -- but it had nothing to do with rap. He is up for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album, in recognition of his ode to evangelism 'Jesus Is King'. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Coldplay make their presence felt | British anthemic pop-rock band Coldplay -- whose songs are perennial favorites of television show soundtracks and political campaigns -- scored a surprise Album of the Year nomination for its eighth studio work, 'Everyday Life'. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
John Prine gets a posthumous nomination | The 2021 field features a number of posthumous nominations, including two for the revered American songwriter John Prine, who died of coronavirus complications in April. Leonard Cohen, who died in 2016, received a Best Folk Album nomination for 'Thanks for the Dance', a collection of raw vocals the Canadian legend's son finished for him. Credit: Wikimedia Commons