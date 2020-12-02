The year 2020 was not a particularly eventful one for the Tamil film industry. The shoots of most major projects were put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in an unprecedented situation. The central government ordered theatres to be closed as part of the lockdown, resulting in no new releases. Months later, theatres have been allowed to open and things appear to be returning to 'normal'. With December almost upon us, here is a look at six major movies that might prove to be game changers for Kollywood in the months to come.