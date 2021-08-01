'Pink' to 'Game Over': 5 Taapsee Pannu movies to watch on her birthday

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who began her career with the 2010 Telugu movie Jhummandi Naadam, has slowly but surely emerged as a force to be reckoned with due to her sincere performances and outspoken nature. On Sunday, as the powerhouse performer turns 33, here is a look at five films that prove she is talent personified.

Pink (Hindi, 2016)

The hard-hitting courtroom drama revolved around the importance of consent and and garnered attention with its powerful screenplay. Taapsee played the role of Minal, a woman who is forced to fight a tough legal battle after a shocking incident, and hit it out of the park with her intense performance. The film did well at the box office, establishing her as household name.

Anando Brahma (Telugu, 2017)

The actor essayed the role of a ghost in the Mahi Raghav-helmed film, which received rave reviews from critics. The horror-comedy was a bit of trendsetter as it dealt with a unique situation where ghosts were afraid of humans. It was remade in three languages--Tamil, Bengali and Kannada.

Mulk (Hindi, 2018)

Taapsee played a bold advocate in Mulk, a courtroom drama with socio-political undertones, and held her own against veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. It made a decent impact at the box office and received praise for its sensitive screenplay. The cast included Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Prateik Babbar.

Saand Ki Aankh (Hindi, 2019)

Taapsee played sharpshooter Prakashi Tomar in the Anurag Kashyap-backed biographical drama, widely regarded as one of the most challenging films of her career. The actor did justice to a character much older than her real age, giving proof of her range as a performer. Saand Ki Aankh featured Bhumi Pedneker as the parallel lead.

Game Over (Telugu/Tamil, 2019)

Game Over, one of the most underrated films of Taapsee's career, was a psychological-thriller that revolved around the life of a talented game designer with a past. The actor did justice to quite a few intense scenes, which were an integral part of the narrative, added a new dimension to the film.

Honourable mentions: Badla, Thappad, Manmarziyaan, Ghazi, Baby and Naam Shabana