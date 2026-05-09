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PM Modi to inaugurate Art of Living's 45th Anniversary in Bengaluru: Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan & others to join

PM Modi is set to kick off a series of year-long programmes dedicated to mental health, rural growth, environmental protection and social reform.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 07:59 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 07:59 IST
Entertainment NewsAamir KhanNarendra ModiTrendingKartik AaryanRajinikanthArt of LivingFilmyzilla

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