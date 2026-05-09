<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> will be in Bengaluru on Sunday (May 10) to officially open the 45th-anniversary celebrations of The Art of Living. </p><p>The grand event will host a gathering of high-profile figures from the corporate, business and entertainment industries. Some of the notable attendees include industry legends like Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan, along with Kartik Aaryan, Vikrant Massey and celebrated producers like Sajid Nadiadwala and Mahaveer Jain. </p><p>An Instagram post from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/features/art-of-living-832641.html">The Art of Living</a> has officially confirmed the event details, verifying the schedule and the high-profile guest list for the upcoming celebration. </p><p>"A Grand Welcome to Shri Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji at the @artoflivingic for the 45th Year Celebration of The Art of Living 📅 10th May 2026 🕥. Arrival: 10:30 AM IST ⏰ Entry by passes only. Guests are requested to be seated by 8:30 AM IST," read the post.</p>.<p>During the ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the Bengaluru campus's new Dhyan Mandir meditation hall. PM Modi is also set to kick off a series of year-long programmes dedicated to mental health, rural growth, environmental protection and social reform.</p><p>Founded in 1981 by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, The Art of Living has grown into a global movement active in 182 countries, impacting millions of lives through meditation and wellness programmes.</p><p>These celebrations are expected to bring together global leaders, artists, business icons, students, spiritual seekers and international delegates from around the world.</p>