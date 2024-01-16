'Poacher': Series on intense wildlife crime story to stream on Prime Video

OTT giant Prime Video announced the premiere of of thier original crime series Poacher, the first-ever television series produced by QC Entertainment, the Oscar-winning production and finance company responsible for feature film hits such as Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman.

Backed by QC Entertainment, Poacher has been created, written and directed by Emmy-award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta and boasts a diverse and talented cast comprising Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

This series is a compelling investigative crime series that unearths the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history.