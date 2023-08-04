Poetic side of Meena Kumari

Some critics and detractors are of the view that Meena Kumari carefully crafted her tragic image to seek sympathy. They’re mistaken. Meena Kumari wasn’t a seeker of sympathy. Nor did she ever wallow in self-pity. Misfortune was her constant companion in life. That made her look so sombre and sullen at times. Yet, she never sulked. Whether it was her movie ‘Baiju Bawra’ (1952), ‘Parineeta’ (1953), ‘Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam’ (1962), ‘Aarti’ (1962), ‘Dil Ek Mandir’ (1963), ‘Kaajal’ (1965), ‘Phool Aur Patthar’ (1966) or ‘Bheegi Raat’ (1965), among others, every film left an indelible impression on the hearts and minds of the cine-goers.