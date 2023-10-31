JOIN US
entertainment

'Poltergeist' series under work at Amazon MGM Studios

Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey will executive produce the movie on behalf of Amblin Television.
Last Updated 31 October 2023, 13:32 IST

Los Angeles: Amazon MGM Studios is developing a series version of 1982's iconic horror film Poltergeist.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, no writer or showrunner is currently attached with the project.

The original film was produced by Amblin. Steven Spielberg co-wrote the screenplay and also served as a producer on the 1982 film.

Plot details for the new series are not out yet, but it will be set within the world of the film, according to the publication.

Poltergeist revolved around the Freeling family, who move into a new home only to discover that it is infested with a horde of ghosts. After the ghosts kidnap their young daughter, the Freelings work with a parapsychologist and a spiritual medium to free their daughter.

The film spawned two sequels in 1986 and 1988 as well as a reboot of the original film, which was released in 2015.

