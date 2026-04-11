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Pooja Hegde reacts to 'Jana Nayagan' leak, says "It takes away the respect we deserve"

Pooja Hegde expressed being disheartened over the film’s leak, saying that it is tough to see this incident occur, as it takes away the respect that every artist and technician on the film deserves.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 10:51 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 10:51 IST
Entertainment NewsThalapathy VijayTrendingpooja hegdekvn productions

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