<p>Internet sensation <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/poonam-pandey">Poonam Pandey</a> gave her fans a major surprise by taking to social media to announce her pregnancy. The diva shared a couple of photos proudly flaunting her heavily pregnant belly. The post instantly ‘shocked’ her followers, flooding the comment section with intense curiosity and questions like "Baap Kaun Hai?".</p><p>While several users offered their congratulations on her new chapter, others were left completely puzzled, commenting, "This is shocking." Even actress Vandana Sajnani Khattar chimed in with her disbelief, writing, "What ????? Seriously ????"</p>.Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja welcome second son: Check out announcement post .<p>Speculation instantly went into overdrive, with thousands of fans and followers playing detective to uncover the identity of her partner and the father of her baby.</p><p>Meanwhile, most of the online users are calling this whole thing another classic Poonam Pandey publicity stunt. They are reminding fans that this is the same person who literally faked her own death in the past just to get people talking about a brand announcement.</p><p>However, this turned out to be nothing more than a playful prank by Poonam, who has been out of the spotlight for some time. Her X post was quickly exposed as an AI generation, with the platform alerting users by flagging the image with a "Made with AI" label.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Poonam Pandey is actively scouting for new work, reviewing scripts for web series and holding discussions with the creators of several reality shows. If negotiations go well, her fans may soon hear an official announcement regarding her participation in a reality TV show or a brand-new digital project.</p>