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Poonam Pandey’s pregnancy post explodes internet, netizens ask ‘Baap Kaun Hai ?’

Speculation instantly went into overdrive, with thousands of fans and followers playing detective to uncover the identity of her partner and the father of her baby.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 08:01 IST
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Poonam Pandey

Poonam Pandey

Credit: X/@iPoonampandey

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Published 31 March 2026, 08:01 IST
Entertainment NewspregnancyArtificial IntelligenceTrendingPoonam Pandey

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