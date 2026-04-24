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Pop icon Rihanna grabs spotlight as she lands in Mumbai, waves at paparazzi

The event, titled ‘Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli pop-up’, is expected to take place at a south Mumbai mall on Friday evening.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 09:43 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 09:43 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsMumbaiRihanna

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