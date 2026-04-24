<p>Global pop icon <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rihanna">Rihanna</a> landed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> on Thursday evening, setting off a fresh wave of buzz around her visit.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/grammy">Grammy</a>-winning singer kept it sleek in an all-black outfit as she was spotted exiting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chhatrapati-shivaji-international-airport">Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport</a> , smiling and waving at photographers before heading out.</p>.<p>While there has been no official statement on the purpose of her trip, media reports suggest Rihanna is in the city for a special showcase linked to Fenty Beauty.</p>.<p>The event, titled ‘Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli pop-up’, is expected to take place at a south Mumbai mall on Friday evening.</p>.<p>According to PTI, sources also indicate she may meet Isha Ambani Piramal during her stay and could travel to Jamnagar, though these plans remain unconfirmed.</p>.Rihanna shooting case: Woman pleads not guilty to attempted murder charges.<p>This marks Rihanna’s second visit to India, following her headline performance at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar in March 2024.</p>.<p>Known for global hits like <em>Diamonds</em> and <em>Rude Boy</em>, the singer’s latest visit has once again put the spotlight on her growing business and cultural footprint in India.</p>.<p>This marks Rihanna’s second visit to India following her performance at the lavish pre-wedding event of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant and Radhika Merchant in Gujarat’s Jamnagar city in March 2024.</p>