'Powder' teaser promises an epic comic adventure, leaves fans delighted

Powder is a Kannada film developed by KRG Studios, an emerging content studio specialising in theatrically produced feature films in South Indian languages. This film represents their inaugural collaboration with TVF, a trailblazer in content creation and a recipient of numerous awards for their series content.

Speaking about the film, Karthik Gowda of KRG and Arunabh Kumar of TVF said “ Our endeavour is to tell rich, diverse stories that celebrate young adults in every way. Powder is our first collaboration and hopefully a testament to that. We have been fans of some amazing youth-oriented comedies like Delhi Belly, Fukrey Franchise and recently released Madgaon Express etc. and through our feature we believe we have created a laugh out loud entertainer for Kannada audiences and young adults everywhere. We hope you enjoy the film and we remain committed to bringing you even more fresh and interesting stories in the future.”

Additionally, this venture signifies TVF's debut in motion pictures and their first presentation in the Kannada language.