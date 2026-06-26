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Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty tease next ‘Baahubali’ Chapter

The sudden burst of massive online hysteria began after a promotional video for the newly released Netflix docu-series, 'Baahubali: The Torchbearer'.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 11:10 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 11:10 IST
Entertainment NewsPrabhasss rajamouliTrendingRana Daggubatianushka shettyFilmyzilla

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