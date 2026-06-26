Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty tease next ‘Baahubali’ Chapter

<p>More than ten years since SS Rajamouli’s historical epic completely changed Indian cinema, the internet is now officially losing its mind. A viral video reuniting the franchise's powerhouse trio, Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati, has sent the rumour mill into overdrive, leaving the audience absolutely gee whiz that <em>Baahubali 3</em> is finally happening.</p><p>The sudden burst of massive online hysteria began after a promotional video for the newly released Netflix docu-series, <em>Baahubali: The Torchbearer</em>, which premiered today, June 26, 2026.</p>.<p>In the closing moments of the four-episode documentary, Rana is seen saying, “The world may not be ready yet, but there will be Baahubali...” before Prahas holds up three fingers and smiles, drawing laughter from those on the couch, including Anushka. The moment has quickly become a talking point among fans, especially as the clip ends with the words, “And the legacy continues!”</p><p>Within minutes of the documentary's release, clips of the exchange flooded platforms like X (formerly Twitter). Excited fans immediately began declaring <em>Baahubali 3</em> "officially confirmed", sending the movie's title straight to the top of trending charts.</p>.<p>While the promotional teaser is a brilliant masterclass in building hype, a formal live-action third instalment has not been officially announced by SS Rajamouli or producers Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni.</p><p>Industry insiders suggest that while the trio's playful banter was designed to drive conversations, the franchise is expanding—just perhaps not in the way fans are expecting. The hint is highly speculated to be a strategic tease for upcoming <em>Baahubali</em> projects.</p>.'Baahubali 3' is happening, SS Rajamouli drops major update about upcoming projects.<p>Earlier this month at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Rajamouli announced <em>Baahubali: The Eternal War</em>. This major animated cinematic event will be split into two parts, with theatrical releases scheduled for 2027 and 2028. The plot centers on Baahubali’s soul entering the afterlife to lead a war across 14 mystical realms.</p><p>Meanwhile, neither the director nor the writers have confirmed a bound script for a live-action part 3. However, by holding up three fingers, Prabhas has successfully ensured that the world is once again talking about the King of Mahishmati.</p>