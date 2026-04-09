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Prabhas & Sandeep Reddy Vanga watch ‘Dhurandhar 2’ mid-Spirit shoot, visuals go viral

Netizens are lauding filmmaker Dhar’s ability to draw the industry’s biggest names to theaters for his sprawling, 3-hour-and-49-minute espionage epic
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 06:34 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 06:34 IST
Entertainment NewsPrabhasRanveer SinghTrendingSandeep Reddy VangaFilmyzilla

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