<p>Amid the hectic production schedule of <em>Spirit</em>, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prabhas made a visit to Allu Arjun Cinemas in Hyderabad for an evening screening of Aditya Dhar’s <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em>.</p><p>Visuals of Vanga and Prabhas are going viral on social media, with netizens lauding filmmaker Dhar’s ability to draw the industry’s biggest names to theaters for his sprawling 3-hour-and-49-minute espionage epic featuring Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Rangi.</p>.Aditya Dhar & Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' espionage drama scripts many records.<p>Dressed in a blue-printed kurta and a crisp black outfit, Vanga and Prabhas turned heads during their movie outing. Their appearance has added fresh momentum to the massive buzz for <em>Spirit</em>, a film that remains a top priority for fans eager to see Prabhas take on a radical new role under Vanga's direction.</p><p>Now in its third week, <em>Dhurandhar 2</em> continues to remain in the headlines. Recently, the movie earned high praise from celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.</p>.Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli review 'Dhurandhar 2', call it 'gripping' and 'cinematic experience'; Aditya Dhar reacts.<p>The espionage drama has become a favourite not just among cinephiles but also among celebrities, with superstars like Rajinikanth and Allu Arjun, as well as Vijay Deverakonda and Rishab Shetty, coming forward to celebrate Aditya Dhar’s "magnanimous" scale and direction.</p>.Film fraternity unites to celebrate the release of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.<p>Meanwhile, <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em>, which has created history by breaking several box office records, is now showing signs of slowing down. On April 8, the film earned under Rs 10 crore. With this, its total gross collection now stands at Rs 1,653.67 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnik. </p><p>Having already outpaced the lifetime earnings of the first instalment, Aditya Dhar's <em>Dhurandhar 2</em> continues its relentless global box-office run and has become a career-best movie for Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar.</p>.<p>Released on March 19, this pan-India release explores Mazari's rise to power and his mysterious origins, featuring a powerhouse supporting cast including R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> is available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.</p>