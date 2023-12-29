Prabhas to collaborate with director Maruthi for next feature film

Mumbai: Actor Prabhas is set to collaborate with Telugu director Maruthi for an upcoming feature film, the makers said on Friday.

The movie, which will be the 24th film of Prabhas' career, was announced by production banner People Media Factory on microblogging site X.

The studio said the movie's title and first look will be released on the festival of Pongal in January 2024.

"People Media Factory proudly unveils the Dinosaur transformed into an absolute DARLING. First Look and Title will be unveiled on Pongal. #Prabhas #PrabhasPongalFeast," the post read.