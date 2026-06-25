'Prahaar' Teaser: An unrecognisable Rajkummar Rao takes on the Ajmal Kasab trial

<p>Maddock Films has officially dropped the highly anticipated teaser for <em>Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story</em>, giving audiences a first look at Rajkummar Rao’s powerful portrayal of India’s most celebrated special public prosecutor. Directed by Avinash Arun of <em>Paatal Lok</em> and <em>Three of Us</em>, the movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan. The biographical courtroom drama is set for a theatrical release on August 7, 2026.</p><p>The intense teaser immediately drops audiences into a high-tension investigative war room. The teaser opens on a wall packed with evidence, case files and crime scene photos beneath the haunting header: "Terror in Mumbai: City Under Siege."</p>.<p>While veteran public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam has a legacy of tackling high-profile cases, <em>Prahaar</em> zeros in on his most historic battle—the high-stakes trial of Ajmal Kasab, the sole terrorist captured alive during the devastating 26/11 attacks.</p><p>The teaser sets up a high-stakes narrative that goes far deeper than a straightforward legal case, punctuated by a tagline: "Killing Kasab was easy, proving who sent him was war."</p><p>A massive talking point of the teaser is Rajkummar Rao’s jaw-dropping, near-unrecognisable transformation. To truly embody <em>Nikam</em>, the actor completely skipped heavy facial prosthetics. Instead, he relied on a grueling physical overhaul to completely lose himself in the character.</p><p>Sharing his preparation journey on social media, Rao said, "<em>I'm not a believer in prosthetics as long as I can achieve the look through hard work... For Nikam, I was eating two pizzas, lots of sweets, and my favourite aloo parathas and biryani. I avoided anything glamorous so that I could truly look the part</em>."</p>.<p><em>Prahaar</em> reunites the powerhouse duo of Rajkummar Rao and producer Dinesh Vijan, following their blockbuster run with the <em>Stree</em> franchise. Packing grit, heavy emotional stakes and a crucial chapter of national history, this film is scheduled to be one of the biggest cinematic spectacles of August 2026.</p>