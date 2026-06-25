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'Prahaar' Teaser: An unrecognisable Rajkummar Rao takes on the Ajmal Kasab trial

While veteran public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam has a legacy of tackling high-profile cases, Prahaar zeros in on his most historic battle—the high-stakes trial of Ajmal Kasab
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 13:06 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 13:06 IST
Entertainment NewsRajkummar RaoTrendingAjmal KasabTrending NowFilmyzilla

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