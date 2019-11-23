Prakash Jha promotes film 'Pagalpanti, at IFFI

In contrast to the screenings and conversations dedicated to covering the more ambitious cinema from around the world, some sessions have been given to commercial filmmakers to promote their film.

On Friday, the day of release of Anil Kapoor and Anees Bazmee’s 'Pagalpanti', the filmmaker-actor duo were given a session at the Kala Academy here.

Prakash Jha and Adil Hussain were here, too. DH caught up with Jha for an interview:



Could you tell us about your association with IFFI?

I have been making films for a long time and several of my early films have come to IFFI. It has grown and it has become a big festival, probably the biggest festival in Asia.



Is the recent IFFI any different?

In recent years I have come here, it has been like this. And I have not really gone around and seen, but I see the buzz of people who come to sessions. I just finished a session. These are people from all over the country, I hear.



Do you not watch as many films at festivals anymore?

There's a paucity of time and all that. I will only be here for a day for the screening of my film and I will be leaving tomorrow. But some wonderful films are being screened here and I am sure I will get to see them.

Can you tell us about your film here, 'Pareeksha'?

It's a very emotional film about the education of an underprivileged child. Father is a rickshaw puller who takes kids to a big school every day. He wants his child to get the same education. Because education is the only way to bridge the gap between different sections of society.