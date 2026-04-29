<p>There’s no slowing down for Soham Shah. He’s barely been on set for a month, yet he’s already confirmed when <em>Tumbbad 2</em> will hit the big screen. His prestigious project, the sequel to <em>Tumbbad</em>, has set the release date. In an ambitious move for such a massive project, Sohum Shah announced that <em>Tumbbad 2</em> will release on 3rd December 2027.</p><p>The reveal comes after weeks of intrigue, with the team teasing audiences through motion poster and subtle updates around the film’s return. The announcement follows the successful re-release of <em>Tumbbad</em> in 2024, which once again brought the film back into conversations and found strong traction at the box office.</p>.'Tumbbad 2': Sohum Shah kicks off the sequel with grand mahurat in Mumbai.<p>With <em>Tumbbad</em>, Sohum Shah created a distinct space for folklore horror in Indian cinema, and the film has only grown in popularity over the years. Now, with <em>Tumbbad 2</em>, the makers are looking to take that world forward, expanding its story and scale while staying rooted in the tone that made the original stand out.</p>.<p>Talking about the sequel, Sohum Shah said, “<em>Tumbbad has always been very special to me, and with Tumbbad 2, the idea is to take that world forward in a way that feels deeper and more expansive. We are building on the mythology and the atmosphere that audiences connected with while exploring new layers within the story. It’s something that will feel familiar in its essence but also new in the way it unfolds</em>.”</p><p>Director Adesh Prasad Quote, shared, “<em>Taking this story forward has been both exciting and challenging, especially because the first film has such a strong identity. Our focus has been on retaining that soul while pushing the narrative and visual world further. We’re trying to create something that feels rooted in the original, but at the same time offers audiences a fresh and immersive experience</em>.”</p>.<p><em>Tumbbad 2</em> is being directed by Adesh Prasad and spearheaded by actor-producer Sohum Shah under his banner, Sohum Shah Films, with Pen Studios, headed by veteran producer Dr Jayantilal Gada. The distribution will be done by Pen Marudhar.</p>