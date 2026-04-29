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'Pralay Aaega': Sohum Shah's 'Tumbbad 2' confirmed for December 3, 2027 release

With 'Tumbbad 2,' the makers are looking to take that world forward, expanding its story and scale while staying rooted in the tone that made the original stand out.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 13:01 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 13:01 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsTrendingSohum ShahFilmyzilla

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