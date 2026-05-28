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'Pralay' team shuts down delay rumours as Ranveer Singh prepares for August shoot

Insiders close to Pralay have shut down rumours that the film will face delays due to the current controversy.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 09:06 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 09:06 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsRanveer SinghTrendingFilmyzilla

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