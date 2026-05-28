<p>Following the non-cooperation directive issued by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ranveer-singh">Ranveer Singh</a>, his upcoming projects have become the center of intense debate. </p><p>The film industry is currently abuzz with one massive question - will his projects actually take off on schedule, or face indefinite delays? The uncertainty is particularly looming over Pralay, his highly ambitious, large-scale zombie thriller.</p>.Why the film body FWICE has banned Dhurandhar actor Ranveer Singh.<p>Meanwhile, industry insiders have offered some clarity, with Bombay Times reporting that the film's production is moving forward smoothly. Currently, the project is facing zero delays or disruptions arising from the ongoing dispute involving the actor.</p><p>Insiders close to Pralay have shut down rumours that the film will face delays due to the current <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/controversy">controversy</a>. They’ve confirmed to Bombay Times that the production team is completely confident in their timeline, pushing forward with pre-production as scheduled. In fact, creative meetings for the script, visual aesthetics and stunt choreography are actively taking place to prepare for the upcoming shoot.</p>.FWICE issues ban on actor Ranveer Singh over 'Don 3' dispute.<p>Pralay is positioned to be a grand post-apocalyptic action thriller that brings a fresh zombie-apocalypse narrative to the Hindi film industry. The project is helmed by Jai Mehta and is co-produced by Hansal Mehta’s True Story Films, Applause Entertainment and Ranveer Singh’s Maa Kasam Films. Insiders further said that the film is being mounted on a monumental budget, featuring heavy VFX work and complex action set-pieces.</p><p>Parallelly, if the FWICE row escalates and affects active filming schedules, producers of Ranveer Singh’s projects are prepared to take the matter to the Competition Commission of India. Experts suggest that the stakes are incredibly high, as any forced production delays would ultimately harm the hundreds of daily wage workers, technicians and crew members relying completely on these massive-budget films for employment.</p>.Ranveer Singh issues statement after FWICE ban over 'Don 3' fallout with Farhan Akhtar.<p>Even as the <em>Don 3</em> drama keeps generating massive noise, Ranveer is completely focused on his next big moves. Apart from <em>Pralay</em>, Ranveer is rumoured to be in discussion with another major cinematic outing with <em>Dhurandhar</em> director <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aditya-dhar">Aditya Dhar</a>. As of now, <em>Pralay</em> is one of the most anticipated projects of Ranveer, with the movie going on floors in August.</p>