Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra booked under IT Act and BNS by Gurugram Police over viral '370 Biryani' video

<p>Comedian Pranit More and techie Himanshu Jangra now face growing legal trouble as the Gurugram Police have booked them over their viral '370 Biryani' video. The police action comes in direct response to a complaint lodged by the National Commission for Women. The FIR has been lodged at DLF Phase-2 Police Station under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act and Sections 294, 353(3), 75(2), and 75(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p><p>Separate notices have also been dispatched to social media platforms to take down the video.</p><p>The Gurugram Police have confirmed that the charges involve a controversial clip containing objectionable content that explicitly targets and undermines women's dignity.</p>.NCW summons comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra over 'Rs 370 biryani' remark row.<p>Authorities said the action was taken after receiving a complaint from the NCW. Officials have legally intervened with social media companies to stop the content from spreading further. </p><p>Led by the Gurugram Police Commissioner, investigators have vowed tough consequences for anyone found undermining the respect and honour of women. The case intensifies just days after Himanshu Jangra issued a public response regarding the controversial crowd-work video filmed during More's stand-up performance.</p><p>In a video shared on Instagram on June 14, Jangra said parts of the dating story he narrated during the show had been improvised for entertainment. </p>.Himanshu Jangra says he 'improvised' his dating story, regrets going to Pranit More's show amid Rs 370 biryani row.<p>"Maine jo waha pe story batayi, usmein jo ladki ki baat kar raha hoon main... haan maine ek ladki ko date kiya tha... but sir jo maine waha pe bataya woh totally true nahi tha. Wo ek improvise karke story batayi thi maine waha par (Yes, I had dated the girl I mentioned in the story, but it was not wholly true. It was an improvised story)," he said.</p><p>Apologising for his remarks, Himanshu said, "Mai maanta hoon ki maine kuch galat words use kiye the. Mai is ke liye maafi maangna chahunga. Wo maine jo bataya tha wo sirf ek entertainment way me bataya tha. Mera koi bhi aisa intention ya mentality nahi hai (I admit that I used some wrong words. I would like to apologise for that. Whatever I spoke on that day, those were said only for entertainment purpose. I do not have any such intention or mentality)"</p>.'Comedians should stop hiding behind crowdwork': Kunal Kamra takes a swipe at Pranit More's apology amid Rs 370 biryani row .<p>Speaking about the fallout from the controversy, Jangra said he had faced intense online trolling and lost his job. "Ab ghar waalo ko dekhta hoon to bohot zyada regret feel hota hai ki kyu gaya tha us show mein mai (Now, when I look at my family, I feel regret that I went to that show," he said while describing the impact on his family. </p><p>On the other hand, More had also issued a public apology over the incident. </p><p>In a video shared on Instagram on June 13, the comedian said, "I think I deserve this hate because when I was doing crowd work with that guy, he said a lot of derogatory things, but everyone was laughing at him so I got carried away." Calling it a "lapse in judgement", More acknowledged that he had provided a platform for the remarks and apologised to those affected.</p>.'Give me a chance': Comedian Pranit More apologises over 'Rs 370 biryani' controversy.<p>This new Gurugram case adds to the duo's mounting legal woes, following an earlier FIR by Maharashtra cyber cell. The cyber cell has already charged More, Jangra, MBBS student Sejal Pawar, and others for allegedly publishing and spreading lewd and objectionable content from the comedy performance.</p><p>That particular case was also registered under the appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) alongside Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.</p>