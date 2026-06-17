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Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra booked under IT Act and BNS by Gurugram Police over viral '370 Biryani' video

The case intensifies just days after Himanshu Jangra issued a public response regarding the controversial crowd-work video filmed during More's stand-up performance.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 08:59 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 08:59 IST
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