Pravin Godkhindi's raga series hits a century

Renowned flautist Pravin Godkhindi’s online musical series ‘Raagatainment’ is completing 100 episodes next Thursday.

The series, which began on July 13 last year, introduces ragas through popular music.

“If people can easily sing a film song in one take, then why can’t they get hooked to a classical raga? I propagate raga as a person. It’s just not about notes but a set of emotions” Pravin tells Showtime.

A popular concert and recording artiste who also composes music, Pravin has been performing a Hindustani raga every Monday and Thursday online since the launch of the series. A total of 98 episodes are uploaded on his social media accounts.

Pravin started the series with one-minute flute sketches and later extended the length to eight minutes. He chose 101 ragas to present in his 50-week series.

“Even seasoned musicians perform only 25 to 30 well-known ragas in concerts. So people are familiar only with these ragas. I wanted to introduce some rare and beautiful ragas among the Malhars and Kanadas,” he says. His other objective was to increase the attention span of social media users for classical music.

Pravin is excited about the special episode. “For the 100th episode, I have invited Taufiq Qureshi, Shashank Subramanyam, Shubhankar Banerjee, Purbayan Chatterjee, and other world-class artistes,” he says.

It is also an opportunity for music buffs to ask him and the stalwarts to perform their favourite ragas. “Some students will also get a chance to perform live,” Pravin reveals.

Does he plan to extend the series? “I have not thought about it. But I plan to perform some mesmerising and unsung Carnatic ragas in the Hindustani style in my next series,” he says.

Calling this a golden period for young musicians, Pravin has a word of advice for them. “Young talents can showcase their work through various social media platforms. This was impossible when I was a student. I want them to channelise all their energies on learning or riyaz and focus on basic elements of music such as ‘bhava’, ‘shruti’, and ‘laya’ while listening, practising, and performing,” he says.

Popular ragas featured in the series include Lalit, Todi, Bhairav, Yaman, Darbari Kanada and Malkauns.