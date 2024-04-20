'Premalu' movie review: A cheesy, entertaining rom-com

As cliched as they are, cheesy rom coms do hold a special place in viewers’ hearts. It is heartwarming to watch two youngsters — a hyper focused go-getter and a lazy unambitious “loser” — fumble their way into a relationship. This is the plot of Girish A D’s ‘Premalu’.
While the plot is extremely generic, the movie manages to make a good impression thanks to the lovable characters, silly humour, and good performances.
Both the lead actors have delivered solid performances. The pairing of Mamitha Baiju and Naslen Gafoor as Reenu and Sachin is easy on the eye, with both of them embodying their characters comfortably.
Naslen’s comic timing is worth a mention. You will find yourself laughing out loud and even cracking a smile multiple times throughout the movie, no matter how poor the joke is. A personal favourite was when Sachin while being called out for his stalker-like behaviour confuses stalking with stock market investing. As silly as that sounds, you can’t help but let out a laugh when you see the conviction with which Naslen lands the dialogue. You’ll find such humour throughout the movie. It ends up being an integral part of the storyline.
The supporting cast too have contributed to the success of the movie. Shyam Mohan’s portrayal of Aadhi — Reenu’s other love interest — is cringeworthy as intended by the filmmaker. The short conversations between the young cast feel organic, making you drop an occasional ‘aww’ along the way.
Are there some loopholes in the movie? Yes. Is the plot filled with cliches? Yes. But, if you’re looking for a relaxing movie to watch over the weekend, ‘Premalu’ is just what you need.
