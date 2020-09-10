President Ram Nath Kovind appoints actor Paresh Rawal as chairman of National School of Drama

Prez Kovind appoints Paresh Rawal as chairman of NSD

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 10 2020, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 16:09 ist
Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal. Credit: AFP Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Padma Shri award-winning Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal as the chairman of the National School of Drama on Thursday. 

National School of Drama
Paresh Rawal
Ram Nath Kovind

