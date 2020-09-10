President Ram Nath Kovind appoints actor Paresh Rawal as chairman of National School of Drama

President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Padma Shri award-winning Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal as the chairman of the National School of Drama on Thursday.
We are glad to inform " Hon’ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn has appointed renowned actor & Padma Shri @sirpareshrawal as chairman of @nsd_india."NSD family welcome the legend to shower his guidance to NSD for achieving new heights.@prahladspatel @MinOfCultureGoI
— National School of Drama (@nsd_india) September 10, 2020
