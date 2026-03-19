Prime Video announces new seasons of 'Panchayat', 'Sandeep Bhaiya' and 'Gram Chikitsalay'

The show will bring back its core cast of Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Saanvika, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak and Sunita Rajwar.