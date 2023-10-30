Prime Video announces streaming date for Rainbow Rishta

Celebrating love through the lens of a few members from the LGBTQIA+ community, Prime Video announced Rainbow Rishta, an unscripted docu-series that follows six inspiring and heartwarming queer love stories.

Following the success of Cinema Marte Dum Tak, a modern cult classic based on pulp-cinema of the 90s, Rainbow Rishta marks Prime Video’s second collaboration with VICE Studios Production. The six-part docuseries is directed by Jaydeep Sarkar, along with story directors Hridaye A. Nagpal, and Shubhra Chatterji, the series will give the world a unique, candid, and unflinchingly honest window into the lives of members from the LGBTQIA+ community.