Prime Video comes out with official trailer of 'The Boys' season four

Mumbai: Streaming service Prime Video has unveiled the trailer for the much-awaited fourth season of the hit series The Boys.

The critically-acclaimed satirical superhero series will start streaming on Prime Video with three episodes on June 13, followed by the release of a new episode each week, ending with the epic season finale on July 18.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and follows the eponymous team of vigilantes as they combat superpowered individuals who abuse their abilities.