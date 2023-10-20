Prime Video orders second season of 'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V'

"These are characters and stories we’ve grown to love, and we are thrilled to know people feel the same! The writers are already working on the new season—sophomore year is gonna be wild, with all the twists, heart, satire, and exploding genitalia you’ve come to expect from the show," they added.

Gen V also features guest stars Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, as well as appearances from Jessie T Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and PJ Byrne, who reprise their roles from The Boys.