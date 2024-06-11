Prime Video sets July 5 premiere for 'Mirzapur' season three

Ritesh Sidhwani, producer, Excel Entertainment, said the first two seasons of Mirzapur received phenomenal response and love from fans, both in India and around the world.

"This overwhelming support is what motivates us to keep pushing our boundaries and delivering exceptional content. Our collaboration with Prime Video is a testament to this success, and we are committed to continuing delivering compelling stories that strike a chord with audiences. We can't wait for viewers to dive back into the quintessential world of Mirzapur and experience the thrilling ride that awaits them in season three," Sidhwani added.