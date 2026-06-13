Privilege of a second chance in Kannada film industry

<p>Last week, the Kannada film industry faced a familiar question: nepotism. At the press meet for <em>Mango Pachcha</em>, the debut film of Sudeep’s nephew Sanchith Sanjeev, reporters raised the issue. Sudeep’s reply that artistes are ultimately judged by their work missed the point. The debate is not about success, but access to opportunity.</p>.<p>There is nothing unusual about helping family members enter an industry. Access may get you through the door once. Nepotism is about how many chances you get after you do. </p>.<p>One name that inevitably surfaces in any discussion of nepotism is Abhishek Bachchan. In a career spanning 26 years, Abhishek has appeared in more than 70 films, most of them in leading roles, despite 17 consecutive flops early on. He may not be a bad actor. But the fact that he was afforded repeated opportunities to prove it is, perhaps, the clearest illustration of nepotism. An outsider rarely survives three consecutive failures before being shown the door. Look at actors like Irrfan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, for instance, both brilliant actors, who got to play just a handful of lead roles. </p>.'Mango Pachcha' movie review: Compelling tale turns into vanity project.<p>The Kannada film industry is no exception. Over the years, it has lost many promising actors to a lack of opportunities. Even Sudeep had to fight his way up. His early struggles were, by his own account, shaped by the absence of industry godfathers to open doors for him.</p>.<p>Sudeep was lucky, but many potential actors get sidelined and are pushed to supporting roles. A senior journalist requesting anonymity says, “In an industry that churns out 200-250 films a year, star kid-led ones probably account for 5 per cent or less. This 5 per cent may be the juicy ones in terms of budget and crew. This is where merit should come into play. But in the absence of neutral casting coordinators, there’s no rectifying this.”</p>.<p>She looks at how even Hollywood has ‘nepo kids’ in film and on TV, but the dialogue hardly ever centres around their lineage/surnames. “Talent is the deciding factor,” she adds.</p>.<p>There are many examples of how even star kids, without any talent, eventually lose out on opportunities. But they have access to elite filmmakers even during their worst phase. For instance, Sandeep Sunkad’s <em>Shaakhahaari</em>, which did well on OTT has now been roped in for Rajkumar’s grandson Dheeren Rajkumar’s next. </p>.<p>Many scripts languish for years, not because they lack merit, but because their creators lack connections. Often, they are greenlit only when a star kid approves of them. Today, the industry is eager to work with Rishab Shetty. Yet not long ago, he was a struggling filmmaker and actor.</p>.<p>A senior actor who wanted to remain anonymous recalls how many of their struggling contemporaries would express strong resentment because of the industry’s unfair practices. “When you see how the industry that you have looked up to gives someone an upper hand only because of their background and not real talent, it is heartbreaking,” they add.</p>.<p>The actor recalls a director once calling them to appreciate their performance and express interest in working with them. However, months passed. Soon, they realised the film went to a starkid. “That is the reality, and there isn’t much we can do about it,” they share.</p>.<p>The Kannada cinema is itself in a fragile state, with producers increasingly reluctant to back newcomers. When investments are made, they usually flow towards established stars or their children. Yuva Rajkumar was launched by one of the industry’s biggest banners. Though his first two films didn’t do well, he continues to enjoy the support of major production houses and established filmmakers. And there are more such examples! That kind of patience is a privilege few outsiders can expect. The real question, then, is whether Kannada cinema can create space for talent without lineage. Until it does, every debate on nepotism will remain, at its core, a debate about opportunity.</p>