Priyanka Chopra Jonas confirms new project with Angelina Jolie

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyanka-chopra-jonas">Priyanka Chopra Jonas</a> has recently confirmed a new project with the global icon Angelina Jolie.</p><p>In an interview with Fortune India, Priyanka revealed that she is set to share the screen space with the <em>Maleficent</em> star. However, Priyanka remained tight-lipped about sharing further details about the project. </p><p>Whether it's film, a brand ad or something entirely different is still unknown.</p><p>Although the details of the project have not been revealed yet, the announcement has already sparked curiosity among the fans.</p>.Aamir Khan to produce documentary on President Droupadi Murmu's inspiring life journey.<p>Expressing their excitement, a <a href="https://x.com/VS_Unfinished/status/2067992200798236919">fan wrote on X</a>, "Yessss let's goooo!! PC loves Angelina so much, soo excited for her! Can't wait to see these two icons together!!!"</p><p>Another said, "Could it be for Sunny or The Initiative? It better be a movie and not some documentary or humanitarian work."</p><p>A <a href="https://x.com/primargot/status/2068007398854283315">third wrote</a>, "love that for Priyanka considering that she is a big fan of Angie."</p>.'Friends' director James Burrows dies at 85; Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow pay emotional tributes.<p>In the same conversation, Priyanka also revealed the actors that continue to inspire her, naming Penelope Cruz, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.</p><p>Apart from the seemingly exciting collaboration with Angelina, the global actor has quite a few exciting lineup of projects.</p><p>She will star with Orlando Bloom on Emmy-nominated filmmaker Matt Smukler's survival thriller <em>Reset.</em> </p><p>She will also be next seen in SS Rajamouli's grand spectacle <em>Varanasi.</em></p><p>The film, which also stars Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prakash Raj, is all set for a grand theatrical release on April 7, 2027.</p><p>And, Priyanka will also be seen in Mira Nair's upcoming film <em>Amri, </em>which will also reportedly release in 2027.</p>