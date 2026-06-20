Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas confirms new project with Angelina Jolie

Priyanka revealed that she is set to share the screen space with the Maleficent star. However, she remained tight-lipped about sharing further details about the project.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 07:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 June 2026, 07:14 IST
Entertainment NewsPriyanka ChopraAngelina JolieTrendingHollywood filmFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us