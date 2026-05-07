<p>Our very own desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas has bagged a smashing role opposite Hollywood superstar Orlando Bloom in a survival thriller, <em>Reset</em>. This Hollywood project will be helmed by Matt Smukler and reportedly go on floors in August 2026.</p><p>This high-octane project is penned by Jordan Rawlins and follows a woman (played by Priyanka) who wakes up in the middle of the wilderness, far from civilisation, with no memory of how she got there. Her only chance at survival is to trust a charming stranger (played by Orlando Bloom) who may not be who he says he is.</p>.'Made India proud': Shashi Tharoor all praise for Priyanka Chopra as they meet at Harvard event.<p>Talking about the casting process, director Matt Smukler said, “I was looking for a pairing where attraction and mistrust could effortlessly coexist. Priyanka and Orlando have this uncanny ability to make you believe both at once. Their chemistry is undeniable.”</p><p>A massive collaboration of production houses brings <em>Reset</em> to life. Fratricidal Films’ Jon and Erich Hoeber lead the producing team alongside Michael Lazarovitch and Matthew Rhodes. Rounding out the production partnership are Priyanka’s Purple Pebble Pictures and Orlando Bloom’s Amazing Owl. Nadine de Barros joins this project as executive producer.</p>.Priyanka Chopra does 'bartan seva' at Golden Temple during her Amritsar visit.<p>Fortitude International is financing and launching international sales at the Marché du Film in Cannes, with Verve Ventures, UTA, and WME Independent co-repping North American rights. </p><p>Fresh off Prime Video hits <em>The Bluff</em> and <em>Heads of State</em>, Priyanka further positions herself in the global circuit with this latest project. Apart from acting, her production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, remains a powerhouse of prestige content, boasting multiple Oscar-nominated titles.</p>.<p>Next, she will be seen in Season 2 of Prime Video’s <em>Citadel</em> as well as in <em>Varanasi</em>, the much-awaited action-adventure directed by SS Rajamouli. By securing yet another high-profile international venture, Priyanka continues to prove her mettle on the world stage as an actor and a visionary producer.</p>