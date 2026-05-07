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Priyanka Chopra Jonas teams up with Orlando Bloom for survival thriller 'Reset'

This Hollywood project will be helmed by Matt Smukler and reportedly go on floors in August 2026.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 11:55 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 11:55 IST
Entertainment Newspriyanka chopra jonasTrendingOrlando BloomHollywood NewsFilmyzilla

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