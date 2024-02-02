Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas forced to move out of Los Angeles home: Reports

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have reportedly moved out of their Los Angeles mansion. The due was forced to vacate their dream house due to severe water damage issues leading to mold infestation and are waiting for its renovations, reports Page Six.
Seeking consequential damages from their seller, the powerful couple has been fighting a legal battle since May 2023. Meanwhile, 'Nickyanka' has moved into another property with a plush villa with their daughter Malti.
While it is unclear when they will be moving back, a leading media quoted that currently no one is living in the mansion and it’s not being rented to anyone. The couple bought this ultra-luxurious mansion in September 2019 for a whopping $20 million.
The luxurious property boasts of seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a separate chef’s kitchen, a temperature-controlled rooms, an interior bowling alley, an indoor basketball court, a private theatre, an entertainment lounge among others.
However, neither Nick nor Priyanka have commented anything on the construction issues and it is unclear when they will be moving back.
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has a string of interesting lineups. She was last seen in the Russo brothers' spy thriller Citadel. From Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt and Heads Of State with John Cena and Idris Elba is in the pipeline. On the other hand, Nick Jonas recently visited India, where his band 'Jonas Brothers' performed during the Lollapalooza Festival.