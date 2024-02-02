Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas forced to move out of Los Angeles home: Reports

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have reportedly moved out of their Los Angeles mansion. The due was forced to vacate their dream house due to severe water damage issues leading to mold infestation and are waiting for its renovations, reports Page Six.

Seeking consequential damages from their seller, the powerful couple has been fighting a legal battle since May 2023. Meanwhile, 'Nickyanka' has moved into another property with a plush villa with their daughter Malti.

While it is unclear when they will be moving back, a leading media quoted that currently no one is living in the mansion and it’s not being rented to anyone. The couple bought this ultra-luxurious mansion in September 2019 for a whopping $20 million.