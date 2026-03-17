<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyanka-chopra">Priyanka Chopra </a>is making headlines for her appearance at the Oscars for more than one reason.</p><p>While her white Dior gown with a feather-trimmed slit became the talk of the town, what got even more attention was her reaction to the Spanish actor Javier Bardem's 'Free Palestine' statement.</p><p>When Chopra was invited on stage along with Barde to present the Best International Feature Film award at the Oscars, Bardem, who was flaunting a ‘No to War’ pin on his tuxedo, took the moment to spread a message of peace as he was heard saying, "No to war and Free Palestine".</p><p>The message was instantly met with loud cheers from the crowd. However, the highlight was Chopra's reaction, who smiled and nodded, visibly agreeing with Bardem's message of global peace.</p>.<p>Some fans were quick to appreciate Chopra for backing the Free Palestine movement and no war message, while others called it "hypocrisy".</p><p>However, Chopra has stayed silent on the controversy.</p><p>But amid the brouhaha and after the glamourous Oscars night, the <em>Citadel</em> star gave fans a glimpse into her personal life.</p>.Oscar 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas wows in strapless Dior dress.<p>She shared a heartwarming picture with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas snuggling and cuddling up to her on her Instagram stories.</p><p>In the close-up selfie, Chopra, who looks visibly tired and rightly so after a long night at the Academy Awards, is seen smiling at the camera, while Malti's face is placed on her chest, against the camera showing her curly hair adorned with a pink bow and a small star-shaped clip. </p>