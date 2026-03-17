Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Priyanka Chopra 'smiles' and 'nods' at Javier Bardem's 'No War and Free Palestine' comment at Oscars; netizens split

One of the highlights of the event was Priyanka Chopra's reaction, who smiled and nodded, visibly agreeing with Javier Bardem's message of maintaining global peace.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 06:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 March 2026, 06:30 IST
Oscarspriyanka chopra jonasPriyanka ChopraAcademy Awardswar

Follow us on :

Follow Us