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Priyanka Mohan named Honorary Ambassador for Korea Tourism following 'Made in Korea' success

This major collaboration is designed to significantly boost Indian tourism to South Korea and inspire a new wave of Indian travellers to explore the ‘Land of Morning Calm’.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 07:54 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 07:54 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsSouth KoreaTamil CinemaTrendingFilmyzilla

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