Priyanka Mohan named Honorary Ambassador for Korea Tourism following 'Made in Korea' success

<p>Kollywood actress Priyanka Mohan is officially on a roll! The diva, who has been winning hearts worldwide with her stellar portrayal of Shenba in the Tamil Indo-Korean drama <em>Made in Korea, </em>continues to win laurels. After being invited to a high-profile state banquet at Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan for South Korean President Lee Jae-myung in April, the diva has now jet-setted straight to Korea. </p><p>Recognising her star power, the Korea Tourism Organization has appointed her as their new honorary ambassador. This major collaboration is designed to significantly boost Indian tourism to South Korea and inspire a new wave of Indian travellers to explore the ‘Land of Morning Calm’.</p>.<p>With the official announcement of her appointment being official, the diva wasted no time in sharing her excitement on social media. Posting a heartfelt message celebrating the milestone, Priyanka Mohan wrote: “Beyond grateful for this incredible honour 🇰🇷."</p>.South Indian actress Priyanka Mohan to star in Kannada spy drama '666 Operation Dream Theatre'.<p>"Being appointed as the honorary ambassador for Korea tourism is truly very special to me. I’m sincerely thankful to the Korean government and the Korea Tourism Organization for recognising me as someone who can help bring Korean culture closer to Indian audiences. Korea’s culture, traditions, and warmth have always inspired me, and I’m very happy to be part of this beautiful journey.</p><p>"A heartfelt thank you to the President of the Korea Tourism Organization for the trust, kindness, and warm welcome.</p><p>Looking forward to everything ahead," she wrote in her post. </p><p>She also shared a glimpse from the felicitation ceremony, where she looked stunning in a black dress paired with a tailored blazer.</p>.<p>The actress remains in South Korea to explore its scenic destinations, with plans to return within the next couple of days to resume her upcoming professional commitments.</p><p>On the professional front, Priyanka Mohan's upcoming lineup includes Vetrimaaran’s <em>Arasan</em> opposite Silambarasan TR, an untitled project opposite Kavin and Mari Selvaraj’s <em>Manjanathi</em>. In the latter, she will portray the titular character, featuring a musical score composed by Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja.</p>