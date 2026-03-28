<p>‘Project Hail Mary’ can be viewed as that rare star which visits once every few decades. But unlike the ones that burn bright and vanish, this one sticks around, quietly glowing long after.</p><p>The movie revolves around the possibility of the sun being eaten by a space microorganism, the ‘astrophage’. Ryan Gosling stars as Ryland Grace, a schoolteacher who unwittingly finds himself as the foremost expert on a global task force to save Earth from an impending ice age.</p><p>Finding himself waking up from a coma on a spaceship, Grace struggles to figure out who he is and what he is doing light years away from Earth. As he begins to understand what’s happening, he finds himself at the centre of the galaxy, attempting to decipher why the astrophage is unable to prey on ‘Tau Ceti’, a star in its own right.</p><p>Alone in space, he comes across an unlikely friend, Rocky, who is also on a similar mission to protect his planet. Together, they form an out-of-this-world team, using each other’s abilities to come up with a plan to stop the astrophage from destroying their worlds.</p><p>While the first half can feel slow, the story picks up in the second half, with Rocky emerging as the star of this space odyssey. In terms of visuals, the movie does a decent job.</p><p>Ultimately, ‘Project Hail Mary’ is a charming story of underdogs who become unlikely heroes, proving that even in the vastness of space, some stories still land perfectly. This one’s a stellar watch. </p>