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Project Hail Mary review: An unlikely friendship in deep space

Unlike the ones that burn bright and vanish, this one sticks around, quietly glowing long after.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 22:26 IST
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Project Hail Mary
20262h 36m
4/5
Director:Phil Lord, Chris Miller
Cast:Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, Milana Vayntrub, James Ortiz
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Published 27 March 2026, 22:26 IST
EntertainmentHollywoodMovie ReviewRyan Gosling

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