Pune band recreates ‘Naatu, naatu’, ‘Srivalli’ in Sanskrit to promote language

Key member Pranjal Akkalkotkar, who is also a history teacher, singer, and composer, said, “There was a fascination among youngsters about Korean popular music. They used to sing those songs without paying much attention to the meaning. That’s where the idea struck of forming a musical band in Sanskrit.”

During its Sanskrit musical shows, the band performs original songs composed by its members in the first half and cover songs in Hindi and other regional languages, including Marathi, in the second half.