Puneeth Rajkumar: Remembering Appu with his 5 finest films

Bettada Hoovu (1985): Puneeth, who began his career as a child artist, earned the National Award for 'Best Child Actor' for his simple yet effective performance in this film. The film revolved around the life and aspirations of a child from an underprivileged background struck a chord with the audience and remains one of the finest children's films of all time.
Appu (2002): This film holds a special place in the hearts of Puneeth Rajkumar's fans and Kannada cinema enthusiasts as this film marked Puneeth's debut as a lead actor, and it remains one of his most celebrated performances. This coming-of-age story that revolves around a young man named Appu (played by Puneeth) who strives to prove his worth to his family and society. His performance in the film earned him widespread acclaim for his natural acting and charisma on screen.
Power (2014): Directed by K. Madesh, this action-packed entertainer features Puneeth Rajkumar in a powerful role. The film combines elements of action, drama, and romance, with Puneeth's charismatic screen presence stealing the show.
Anjani Putra (2017): Directed by A. Harsha, this action-packed entertainer showed Puneeth Rajkumar in a dual role. The film combines elements of drama, action, and emotion, making it a compelling watch for fans.
Gandhada Gudi (2022): This movie is a landmark film in Kannada cinema and features Puneeth Rajkumar and wildlife documentary filmmaker/conservationist Amoghavarsha. They embark on a journey through Karnataka’s rich biodiversity and unravel the vibrancy through a set of riveting first-hand experiences.
