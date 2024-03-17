Puneeth Rajkumar: Remembering Appu with his 5 finest films

Appu (2002): This film holds a special place in the hearts of Puneeth Rajkumar's fans and Kannada cinema enthusiasts as this film marked Puneeth's debut as a lead actor, and it remains one of his most celebrated performances. This coming-of-age story that revolves around a young man named Appu (played by Puneeth) who strives to prove his worth to his family and society. His performance in the film earned him widespread acclaim for his natural acting and charisma on screen.