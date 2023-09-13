Punjab honour killing film 'Dear Jassi' in competition at 2023 London Film Festival

The story of the film is set in the 1990s, when on a trip to visit her extended family in Jagraon, Indo-Canadian Jassi – played on screen by Pavia Sidhu – meets Mithu – played by Yugam Sood, a rickshaw driver who lives down the street. The sweethearts begin exchanging love letters and Mithu starts making travel plans. But when Jassi sees her family lash out at one of her cousin’s suitors, she realises there’s no easy way to pursue their relationship.