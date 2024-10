Punjabi aa gaye oye: Diljit Dosanjh kicks off 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024' with sold-out Delhi show

The concert, the first of two scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in the national capital, saw the singer enthral thousands of fans with his chart-topping tracks like Lover, 5 Taara, Do You Know, Ikk Kudi from Udta Punjab, and many more.