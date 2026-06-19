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'Pushpa 2' Stampede Case: Hyderabad court orders Allu Arjun to appear in person

Allu Arjun's legal representatives confirmed that the court has ordered the actor to attend the hearing, noting that additional updates on the situation will be released in due course.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 13:41 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 13:41 IST
Entertainment NewsstampedeTrendingallu arjunFilmyzilla

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