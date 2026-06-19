'Pushpa 2' Stampede Case: Hyderabad court orders Allu Arjun to appear in person

<p>Telugu star Allu Arjun has been summoned by the Nampally Court in Hyderabad regarding the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident. The Pushpa 2 star is required to appear in person for a scheduled hearing on June 22.</p><p>The court's directives are part of the active legal proceedings concerning the tragic stampede outside the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, which happened during the special premiere of the Pushpa 2 movie on December 4, 2024.</p>.'Pushpa 2' stampede case: Court issues summons to actor Allu Arjun, others.<p>Allu Arjun's legal representatives confirmed that the court has ordered the actor to attend the hearing, noting that additional updates on the situation will be released in due course.</p><p>"Nampally Court has issued summons to actor Allu Arjun to appear in person before the court on Monday for a hearing. We will give more details later about the matter," Allu Arjun's team said.</p>.'Proud of my brother': Allu Arjun praises Ram Charan's 'Peddi' amid backlash over Janhvi Kapoor's controversial scenes.<p>In the official case file, Allu Arjun is listed as Accused No. 11 (A11) by the Chikkadpally Police, with Sandhya Theatre’s management designated as Accused Nos. 1 through 10. Following a police chargesheet naming 23 individuals, the Nampally Court has officially issued summons to 19 of the accused.</p><p>The stampede was triggered by a severe crowd surge outside the theater, where fans had assembled to glimpse the actor at the Pushpa 2 screening. As Allu Arjun acknowledged the crowd from his car's sunroof, the situation escalated out of control. The resulting crush led to the tragic demise of a female attendee, Revathi, and left her son, Sri Teja, hospitalized with critical injuries.</p>.Allu Arjun’s family meets Sri Tej’s family, promise education support.<p>To support those affected, Allu Arjun extended financial aid to the grieving family. His father, prominent film producer Allu Aravind, announced a compensation package of Rs 2 crore for the family of Revathi, the woman who tragically lost her life in the crush.</p>