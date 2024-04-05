'Pushpa 2: The Rule' makers surprise with ferocious poster of the Allu Arjun

Pushpa 2: The Rule stands as one of the most anticipated films of the year. With the release of its inaugural poster, the stage is set for Pushpa's craze to commence, intensifying the anticipation among fans.

The makers have been treating audiences with new posters adding fuel to the excitement. After the unveiling of 'Srivalli' aka Rashmika Mandanna's birthday poster, the makers another intriguing poster, elevating curiosity.

The makers surprised everyone by sharing a new poster that has a glimpse of Allu Arjun.

The stylish star is seen in an intense and completely new avatar holding a Trishul in the poster that stunned everyone. The poster builds more curiosity to watch the teaser, releasing in 3 days (April 8th) coinciding with his birthday.

Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote:

"Are you ready to experience goosebumps like never before? 😎🔥

#Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser on April 8th ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥

#PushpaMassJaathara 💥 (sic)