'Pushpa 2: The Rule' teaser: Allu Arjun shatters expectations with new avatar

On Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule released the teaser of the movie. It opened to a positive reception from the audience and clocked 1 million views in less than 15 minutes on YouTube.

Netizens started heaping praises on birthday boy Allu Arjun with appreciation for his fierce avatar.

The one minute-eight-second-long teaser tends to bowl the viewer over with its sheer grandeur, colours, and scale.

In the teaser, the beloved Pushparaj can be seen in an unbelievably powerful avatar oozing swag and intensity in every shot. DSP’s music compliments the teaser with its intense beats and heart racing background music.