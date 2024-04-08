'Pushpa 2: The Rule' teaser: Allu Arjun shatters expectations with new avatar

On Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule released the teaser of the movie. It opened to a positive reception from the audience and clocked 1 million views in less than 15 minutes on YouTube.
Netizens started heaping praises on birthday boy Allu Arjun with appreciation for his fierce avatar.
The one minute-eight-second-long teaser tends to bowl the viewer over with its sheer grandeur, colours, and scale.
In the teaser, the beloved Pushparaj can be seen in an unbelievably powerful avatar oozing swag and intensity in every shot. DSP’s music compliments the teaser with its intense beats and heart racing background music.
In the teaser, Allu Arjun is seen performing some high-octane action while performing Jaathara, a festival dance to honour the Hindu tribal goddesses, majorly celebrated in Telangana. Each year more than 10 million devotees visit this 4-day festival.
Filmmaker Sukumar has recreated this Jaathara giving a glimpse into this grand and nuanced tradition. The beauty of this sequence lies in its rootedness and the colour play that the crew has brought to the screen.
Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, its stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. Pushpa 2 The Rule is slated to release in theatres worldwide on August 15, 2024.
(Published 08 April 2024, 06:14 IST)